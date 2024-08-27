Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

How open is open-source AI?

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 25, 2024 - A young man looks at the page of Meta's Llama 3.1 open source AI model on his mobile phone and computer in Shanghai, China, July 25, 2024.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 25, 2024 - A young man looks at the page of Meta's Llama 3.1 open source AI model on his mobile phone and computer in Shanghai, China, July 25, 2024.

CFOTO/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

Open-source AI developers say that their models can spark greater future innovation, but there’s intra-industry squabbling about what truly constitutes an open-source model.

Now, there’s a new definition, courtesy of the nonprofit Open Source Initiative, which released the new guidelines on Aug. 22.

The new definition requires that a model’s source code, parameters, and weights (technical details of the models) need to be freely available to the public, along with general information about training data so individuals can recreate a similar model. (It doesn’t mandate a full release of a model’s precise dataset.)

There’s been an ongoing squabble in tech circles as to what’s a proprietary model and what’s truly open-source. While OpenAI’s GPT models and Anthropic’s Claude models are clearly proprietary, some companies such as Meta with its Llama series have branded themselves as open-source. Critics have suggested that Llama isn’t truly open-source because of Meta’s license restrictions dictating how third-party developers can use its models and because it doesn’t disclose its training data. On that latter point, in particular, it appears Llama would fall short of the OSI definition of open-source.

Perhaps, a more precise definition of open-source can hold industry players accountable to their marketing promises, urge design that’s more favorable to third-party developers hungry to innovate, and boost transparency in a set of technologies where black boxes are the norm.

open sourceartificial intelligenceaillama ai

Today In 60 Seconds

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest