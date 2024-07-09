Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Tell me lies, tell me sweet little AIs

A Pinocchio puppet.

A Pinocchio puppet.

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash

Generative AI models have been known to hallucinate, or make things up and state them as facts (in other words, lie). But new research suggests that despite that shortcoming, AI could be a key tool for determining whether someone – a human – is telling the truth.

An economist at the University of Würzburg in Germany found that an algorithm trained with Google’s BERT language model was better at detecting lies than human evaluators. AI might not be able to power a faultless polygraph – a notoriously unreliable device – but it may be able to sift fact from fiction in large datasets, such as sifting for disinformation on the internet.

Maybe the next US presidential debate could use an AI fact-checker to keep the candidates honest.

hallucinateai hallucinationsaiartificial intelligencegenerative ai

Today In 60 Seconds

UK's new PM Starmer aims for closer EU ties

How the Supreme Court immunity ruling changes presidential power

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Why replacing Biden would be a challenge

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest