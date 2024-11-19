China says no to AI-powered nukes

In what was likely his final meeting with Chinese Presidentbefore leaving office, US Presidentwalked away with a big victory. The two nuclear powers agreed for the first time that any decisions to deploy nuclear weapons would be made by humans, not artificial intelligence.

In a 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of the APEC conference in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, the two world leaders hashed out the agreement after months of reported resistance from China to engage at all in nuclear arms talks.



In a national security memo last month, the Biden administration explicitly prohibited the use of AI to skirt existing protocols around launching nuclear weapons. But China had resisted making a public declaration until now.