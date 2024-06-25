We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Why Apple’s having a rotten time in China
Apple isn’t synonymous with artificial intelligence — at least not yet. In the West, Apple has lain in wait while OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Meta jump forward with powerful generative AI models. That’s about to change when Apple adds its recently announced Apple Intelligence system to iPhones, but the company is also struggling to make a dent in another global market: China.
Apple is losing market share in the Chinese smartphone market — where it formerly held a dominant position — because it hasn’t yet incorporated artificial intelligence into its phones. Chinese brands, such as Vivo and Honor, which took the top two spots, have AI built into their systems.
One challenge may be that companies need government approval before introducing AI — and Apple is already out of favor in the eyes of Beijing, which has largely banned its devices from government use. “As of March, Beijing’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, had approved 117 generative AI products, none of which is foreign-developed,” the Wall Street Journal notes.
We’re watching how Apple tries to get the Middle Kingdom to take another bite.