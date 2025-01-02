Menu Icon
America mourns former President Jimmy Carter ahead of state funeral

Former US President Jimmy Carter sits for an interview in January 2012.

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Freelance Columnist
As Americans mourn former US President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at 100, preparations are underway for his Jan. 9 state funeral. President Joe Biden has declared it a National Day of Mourning, which will be preceded by memorial events in Washington, DC, and Georgia.

In Carter’s honor, American flags are to be flown at half-staff for 30 days – including during incoming president Donald Trump’s inauguration – and the former president will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for public visitations from Jan. 7 until his funeral.

Trump – who had frequently, and recently, criticized Carter’s service as president – says he will attend the funeral and said the former president was “a truly good man” who had this “highest respect.” Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are also expected to attend.

Click here for Ian Bremmer's look at Carter's foreign policy legacy.

