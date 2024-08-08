We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
China files warship complaint over Taiwan Strait sailing
China isn’t pleased that Canada recently sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing has launched a complaint against the Canadians, arguing the incident “caused disturbance and stirred up trouble” and warning it to “abide by the One-China Principle.”
In July, China logged a similar complaint against Japan.
Last year, the United States and Canada launched a coordinated sailing of the Strait as a freedom-of-navigation exercise, which earned Chinese ire despite protests from the NATO allies that the outing was legal under international law. That came just after a near-miss between US and Chinese warships led to escalated tensions between the two countries.
Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy includes growing its naval presence in the region, which suggests more sailings — and complaints from China — to come.
Last month, the US Coast Guard reported Chinese warships near Alaska, within international waters but close to the country’s coastline. A year earlier, China and Russia set out on a joint patrol in the same region, prompting the US to keep a close watch with its own ships and a recon plane in response to what it called a “highly provocative” move.