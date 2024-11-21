DOJ wants Google to ditch Chrome

The Department of Justice is fighting to force Google to sell off its Chrome browser in an antitrust action against the company. In August, a judge ruled the tech giant held an illegal search monopoly in the US – the same judge the Justice Department is now asking to mandate that Google ditch Chrome, which is valued at roughly $2o billion . The Chrome browser pushes users into the Google ecosystem, using the company’s search, ad, and data-hoovering operations to dominate the market.

The Justice Department play comes as the government is suing Apple (for a third time in a decade and a half), alleging it has built a monopoly around its iPhone and app ecosystem. The government is also suing Google over its domination of the online ad market . There are several other stateside tech lawsuits, too.

Canada is pursuing its own investigation into Google’s ad practices. Earlier this spring, four large school boards in the country launched a class action suit against Meta, Snap Inc. and ByteDance (which operates TikTok), alleging the companies harm students and their capacity to learn.

The suits are part of a growing anti-big tech push aimed at restraining the giants and sorting out their position in the marketplace — and both the media and democratic ecosystems. The process is slow-going, but legal precedents — such as what may come from the current Justice Department cases – could have major national and perhaps even international consequences for tech users and companies looking to break into the market.