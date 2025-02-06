Graphic Truth: Canadian national pride rebounds

Since taking office, Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened the US’s closest ally, Canada, with high tariffs and statehood, sparking a surge of national pride among Canadians. The tension has manifested in symbolic acts of resistance: coffee shops renaming Americanos to “ Canadianos ” and premiers threatening to ban American products. New polling shows that this defiance isn’t anecdotal.

An Angus Reid poll conducted over the weekend reveals a dramatic shift in Canadian patriotism. Strong patriotic feelings increased from 49% to 59% in just one month. Canadian pride is up 12 points in British Columbia, 13 points in Quebec, nine points in Ontario, and a whopping 15 points in Atlantic Canada. The prairie provinces saw more modest increases, with Alberta up three points and Saskatchewan up four points, while Manitoba experienced a slight decline.

Despite a last-minute deal to delay 25% tariffs, the threat deeply unsettled Canadians. Given the US’s status as Canada's largest trading partner, potential tariffs could trigger a recession and imperil thousands of jobs. Accordingly, perhaps the poll’s most striking finding was that 91% of Canadians now want to reduce dependence on the US, prioritizing national economic independence over reconciliation.