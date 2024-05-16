We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Great power politics. Sort of.
Canada launched its Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2022 and has since experienced a tough go of things with China and India. Since it kicked off, India kidnapped two Canadians and was found responsible for the extrajudicial killing of a Canadian on domestic soil. But Manolo says as far as the Phillipines is concerned, relations between it and Canada have “really grown in the past two years.”
Now the challenge will be for Canada to navigate growing its relationship with the Philippines without further alienating Beijing, which has a tense relationship with Jakarta, or straying too far from US geopolitical goals. With Canada’s foreign policy goals less than realized in recent years, these will be rocky shoals to traverse. Canada must balance its core relationship with the US and its secondary relationships with regional partners while managing relations with growing powers such as India and China with whom it shares strategic goals, such as trade and climate action, but against whom it often competes on security.