We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
HARD NUMBERS: Border strike averted, Canadian publishers want clarity on Google cash, Arizona man charged for seeking “race war,” Voters mostly ignore Hunter Biden’s conviction
2: After two years without a contract, the unions representing Canada’s border workers on Tuesday reached a tentative agreement with the government, averting a massive strike that could have crippled both tourism and commerce across the US-Canada frontier just as the summer travel season picks up. Details of the deal were set to be released on Thursday.
100 million: Canadian news publishers are demanding more clarity about the disbursement terms for the $100 million annual fund that Google has set aside for investing in online news in the country. The tech giant created the fund last month to win an exemption from Canada’s Online News Act, which requires tech companies to directly compensate media organizations whose content they use on their sites and search engines.
4: Amid rising concerns about civil conflict in both the US and Canada, an Arizona man has been indicted on four counts of gun trafficking in an FBI sting operation that revealed he intended to massacre Blacks, Jews, and Muslims to “incite a race war.” The 58-year-old man allegedly planned to attack concerts in Atlanta in mid-May, when he was arrested while driving along a New Mexico highway.
80: The criminal conviction of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter on gun charges this week is unlikely to have a huge impact on voters. A Reuters poll showed that 80% of those surveyed said the first-ever criminal conviction of a sitting president’s child would have no bearing on their ballot decision this November. By contrast, only about 60% of voters said the conviction last month of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony charges would not affect their choice this fall.