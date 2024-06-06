We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Ottawa soaks streamers, US blocks slave-made goods, Canadian border strike looms, First Nations and Baltimore bear brunt of opioid crisis
5: This week, Ottawa ordered foreign audio and video streaming services – including giants like Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and Amazon Prime Video — to pay 5% of their Canadian revenues to the government. The funds will be used to support local broadcasters and content produced by indigenous creators. Officials expect the measure, which takes effect in September, to raise nearly $150 million annually.
3.375: Over the past two years, US customs officials have turned away at least 3,375 shipments of goods under a 2022 law that bans products made with forced labor in China. Ottawa has pledged to do the same, but so far US lawmakers say Canadian officials are doing zilch.
9,000: Speaking of getting stuck at the border, American tourists hoping to visit their northern neighbors this summer might want to hold off on plans for now, as the union representing Canada’s 9,000 border patrol agents weighs going on strike over wage grievances. While many frontier officials are considered essential, meaning they can’t simply walk off the job, they can just … do … it … very … very … slow-ly.
8: Amid an overall rising tide of opioid deaths in Canada, First Nations are suffering disproportionately. The overdose rate in these communities is eight times higher than the general population in the province of Alberta. British Columbia and Alberta together are the epicenter of Canada’s opioid crisis. In the US, meanwhile, Baltimore, MD, has seen 6,000 lives lost to a fentanyl-fueled surge in overdoses over the past six years.