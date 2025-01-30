Carney, Trump, and Trudeau shape Canadian political shift

Is federal public opinion changing in Canada? Several recent polls show a resurgence for the Liberal Party, paralleled by a decline in Conservative support. For the past year, the Conservatives have led with double-digit margins , most recently as high as 25% just a month ago. But this advantage has steadily diminished, with the latest EKOS survey showing the gap narrowing to a mere three points as of late January.





In addition to EKOS, Leger’s January 2025 survey shows the Conservative lead shrinking to 18 points, with the Liberals gaining four percentage points since the last measurement. Similarly, Abacus Data reports a decrease in the Conservative lead, now standing at 21 points, reflecting a three-point drop for the Conservatives and a two-point rise for the Liberals. An aggregation of public opinion surveys still shows the Conservatives forming a majority government , however, but with slightly fewer seats than last month.