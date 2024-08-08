We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
To infinity and beyond – from rural Nova Scotia
Canada is set to get its first and only commercial spaceport, set to be built in Nova Scotia.
Last week, the Canadian government announced the Technology Safeguard Agreement with the US, which paves the way for US space object launches in Canada from the NS launchpad and permits the sharing of necessary American technology and data pending final review and approval from both countries. The company behind the project, Maritime Launch, already has approval from the provincial government to build the launch pad.
Maritime Launch says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred its US-Canada launchpad plan after its initial plan relied upon Ukraine-made Cyclone 4M rockets. As CBC reports, the current plan is to lease the pad for launches, including to American clients.
The spaceport is a giant leap for the Canadian space industry, which is small but growing. Latest figures peg the sector’s contribution at CA$2.8 billion to GDP and roughly 24,190 full-time equivalent jobs.