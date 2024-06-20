We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Weird summer weather is back
With the arrival of the summer solstice in North America today, more than 70 million Americans are under aheat alert. The current heatwave is the result of a so-called heat dome phenomenon, in which a high-pressure system hovers over the same area for an extended period, trapping warm air underneath.
Climate scientists also warn North Americans to expect another wave of erratic weather events. Wildfires in southern California and New Mexico have already forced thousands from their homes, Texas faces unusually heavy rain this week, and heavy snow has been forecast in parts of Montana. Tropical storm Alberto, the first of the season, has been bringing heavy rain to the US Gulf Coast, Mexico, and parts of Central America.
All that said, Europe, where temperatures are climbing at twice the global average, is the world’s fastest-warming continent, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.