Guterres: Now is the time for UN Security Council reform
For years, meaningful reform of the UN Security Council was considered an impossible pipe dream that could never happen. But with so many ongoing global crises, now is the time to reform institutions to meet the political and economic realities of today's world. On GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, UN Secretary-General António Guterres says he’s most concerned with a lack of accountability, growing impunity, and countries fragmenting further into coalitions and blocs, which is at odds with everything the UN stands for. The world has changed dramatically since the UN was formed in 1945, and it's time to reform outdated, unfair institutions, like the Security Council, that concentrate power in the hands of a few wealthy countries and don't reflect current reality. Guterres says giving an African country a permanent seat on the Council “must be done,” but admits extending veto power to an African member will be a major challenge.
“The African situation, it is in historic injustice,” Guterres explains, “For the first time, the five permanent members recognize that they are ready to accept at least an African permanent member in the Security Council.”
