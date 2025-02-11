Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Should we worry about bird flu in the US?

Should we worry about bird flu in the US?play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

How worried should we be about bird flu spreading to humans in the US? Are rising bird flu numbers the beginning of the next pandemic? On GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, New York Times science and global health reporter, Apoorva Mandavalli says that now is the time to start taking bird flu more seriously. The virus, known as H5N1, has been circulating in the US since 2024 in poultry and dairy cattle, but fears are growing about its spread to humans after the first bird flu death was reported in Louisiana last month. One big reason for that is that the flu virus is very good at adapting, picking up characteristics that keep it spreading. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to lead the US health department, Mandavilli worries about our ability to deal with a bird flu epidemic, especially given his opposition to mRNA vaccines and endorsement of raw milk, which can harbor bird flu virus, posing serious risks to public health.

“Surveillance has been just really, really poor. We don’t actually know what this virus is doing, how it’s evolving, how widely it’s spread,” Mandavilli says, “That first death was quite a wakeup call.”

Watch the full interview on GZERO World: Trump's health agenda—from RFK Jr. to leaving WHO

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
apoorva mandavillius health carerfk jrwhoworld health organizationbird fluhealthcareviruspublic healthtrump

Latest Videos

AI and Society

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Paris

France's AI Action Summit maps a European vision for AI
Global Stage

France's AI Action Summit maps a European vision for AI

What is Trump's Gaza playbook?
Quick Take

What is Trump's Gaza playbook?

Biden signs with a talent agency
Puppet Regime

Biden signs with a talent agency

Why cutting USAID will hurt American foreign policy
Quick Take

Why cutting USAID will hurt American foreign policy

Putin trolls Europe about "the master" Trump
World

Putin trolls Europe about "the master" Trump