GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 7

everything is political

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer premieres Season 7
youtu.be

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer kicks off its seventh season at a critical moment for both the United States and the world. Americans are heading towards a highly contentious election, the deadly Israel-Hamas war rages, and AI technologies pose new threats to society, among other pressing issues. Through it all, host Ian Bremmer will continue to provide insights and analysis and engage in thoughtful conversation with global leaders on the award-winning weekly global affairs show.

The season opens with an interview with Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations. Other new episodes will feature discussions with Argentina's controversial new president, Javier Milei, US Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly, and journalist Sally Jenkins on the politics of sports as the Paris Olympic Games approach.

Tune in this season as we explore global democracy, the governance of AI, the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, and much more. And don't worry, everyone's favorite satirical puppet parody series, PUPPET REGIME, is back with more ways to parody world leaders from Joe Biden and Donald Trump to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Season 7 of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, launches nationwide on public television stations beginning Friday, July 5 (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don''t miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔):.

