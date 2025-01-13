Menu Icon
Francis Fukuyama on the new leaderless global order

Francis Fukuyama on the new leaderless global order
We are kicking off 2025 by looking at some of the biggest geopolitical risks coming down the pike, from Trump's return to the White House, the tariff wars, our worsening U.S.-China relationship, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. What will end up being the biggest risk in 2025? Here's our hot take: It won't be Trump, though he's a symptom. The biggest risk of 2025 is that this becomes the year the G-Zero wins. As longtime fans surely know, the G-Zero world is when no one power or group of powers is willing and able to drive a global agenda to maintain international order. We have lived with this lack of international leadership for nearly a decade. But in 2025, the problem will get a lot worse.

In a wide-ranging conversation on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Francis Fukuyama warns that the United States is losing its ability to lead globally as political polarization and a lack of bipartisan consensus undermine its long-term influence. He argues that America’s retreat from the liberal world order it once championed creates a dangerous power vacuum, inviting instability and the resurgence of the law of the jungle in international relations.

