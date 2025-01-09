Menu Icon
Top Risks 2025: America's role in the crumbling global order

Top Risks 2025: America's role in the crumbling global order
Is international order on the precipice of collapse? 2025 is poised to be a turbulent year for the geopolitical landscape. From Canada and South Korea to Japan and Germany, the world faces a “deepening and rare absence of global leadership with more chaos than any time since the 1930s,” says Eurasia Group chairman Cliff Kupchan during a GZERO livestream to discuss the 2025 Top Risks report. Kupchan highlights that the US is at the heart of it. He warns that it is a country that has “abdicated its throne,” which has created a dynamic that is “very prone to vacuums and misperceptions.” With no other country willing or able to take the reins and lead, the world is left in a vulnerable position facing unprecedented geopolitical risks.

Take a deep dive with the panel in our full discussion, livestreamed on Jan. 6 here.

cliff kupchandonald trumpgeopoliticsglobal economyian bremmeriranrussiagzero worldtrump 2.0trumpus chinaeutop risks 2025

