UN Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour urges Palestinian statehood as a path to peace
On the season premiere of GZERO World's seventh season, Ian Bremmer sat down with Palestine's Permanent Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour to discuss the challenges of representing Palestinians at the United Nations, given the fact that Palestine is not recognized as a voting member. Mansour says the idea of Palestinian statehood being a security issue for Israel doesn’t make sense. He points out that Israel has fought Palestine for decades with tanks, soldiers, and weapons, which ultimately failed. What hasn’t been tried, he argues, is fully committing to a two-state solution and trying good-faith diplomacy instead of military force.
As Palestine’s Permanent Observer, Mansour also has to navigate the delicate balance between political forces in Gaza and the West Bank. He was appointed by Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank and is separate from Hamas, which governs Gaza. But the ambassador insists he represents all Palestinian people, not a political platform or party. He says he supports the release of all the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, condemns the killing of innocent people, and questions whether his counterparts on the other side of the conflict could say the same.
“Judge me by my conduct at the United Nations and judge the other side by their conduct,” Mansour argued, “When we have 149 states recognizing the state of Palestine and the representative of the state of Israel, cursing everyone, accusing them of being anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic, what should you believe? My rhetoric or his rhetoric or the judgment of the jury of our colleagues who are from all corners of the globe?”
Season 7 of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, launches nationwide on public television stations beginning Friday, July 5 (check local listings).
