Latest Stories





In President Trump’s second-term foreign policy, we’ve seen the US move from diplomatic sabre rattling to aggressive military action. Massive strikes on Iran, initially designed to curb Tehran's regional influence, have escalated into a broader conflict in the Gulf that threatens global energy markets and deepens the US’s political isolation.



The ramifications of Trump’s foreign policy go beyond the Middle East. The President’s approach is straining alliances and reshaping America's global standing, just as the 2026 midterms approach. With no clear exit strategy from the escalating conflict, Trump faces the political cost of his aggressive policies.