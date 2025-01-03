MAGA vs. foreign workers, part 2

First, they came for the H-1B visa . Now, MAGA activists are pushing to end the US’ Optional Practical Training, or OPT, program, calling it a “guest worker program” that acts as a backdoor to the H-1B and threatens American jobs.

What is OPT? The program was introduced in 1947 to allow foreign students to work in the US if their employment was required or recommended by their school. Initially, the program was designed for short-term, practical training, but it was extended for STEM grads in 2008 from 12 to 29 months and again in 2018 for up to 36 months. It is widely used by students from India : In 2023-24, 42.9% of Indian students in the US were pursuing mathematics or computer science, while 24.5% were enrolled in engineering programs.