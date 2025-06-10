Menu Icon
Abomination

Trump tells Elon to say it to his face. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more PUPPET REGIME here!

Air India Flight AI171 crashed into the hostel canteen of the B.J. Medical College (BJMC), a well-known medical college in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025, while students were having lunch inside. Casualties in the building is not known.
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Air Crash in India, Time running out for Iran nuclear deal, ICE protests move beyond LA, anti-immigration violence in Northern Ireland

Graphic Truth

Graphic Truth: National Institutes for Health funding in peril

Eastern Cape EMS Rescue team searches for missing Jumba Senior secondary school students in South Africa
Hard Numbers

HARD NUMBERS: Flooding in South Africa, one lucky Canadian & More

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced, on November 9, 1989.
Analysis

You had to be there: How our memories shape our politics

by ian bremmer

8 thoughts on Trump’s Los Angeles crackdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion on the subject of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, in Israel's parliament, the Knesset
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Bibi on the brink, US-China truce, Elon-Trump detente