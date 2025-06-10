Abomination

Five years ago, Microsoft set bold 2030 sustainability goals: to become carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste—all while protecting ecosystems. That commitment remains—but the world has changed, technology has evolved, and the urgency of the climate crisis has only grown. Earlier this month, they launched the 2025 Environmental Sustainability Report, offering a comprehensive look at the journey so far and how Microsoft plans to accelerate progress.

You can read the report here.