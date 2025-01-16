Menu Icon
everything is political

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump
Putin doesn’t like that Trump is copying his style. So he does what anyone would do ... invade Canada. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more of GZERO's award-winning PUPPET REGIME series!

puppet regimeputinputin puppettrumptrump puppetputin trumprussiagreenlandcanadaus canada

