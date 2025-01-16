Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

As global leaders gather at the Munich Security Conference from February 13-15, 2025, we'll focus on three critical topics at the Energy Security Hub @BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt Pavilion:

New Technologies for Energy & Decarbonization

Discover innovative solutions for renewable energy generation, storage, and efficiency aimed at driving the energy transition.

Economic Prosperity & European Policies

Explore Europe's economic dynamics, balancing competitiveness, and climate protection while discussing investment needs and new policy frameworks.

Innovative Collaboration & Global Partnerships

Delve into the importance of international collaboration across sectors for sustainable innovation and trade security.

We see the energy transition as a catalyst for economic opportunity and future resilience. At our Pavilion, we facilitate solution-oriented dialogues among business, policy, science, and civil society. Find the latest on speakers and the program here.