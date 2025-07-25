Graphic Truth: France recognizes Palestinian statehood

Menu Icon
France recognizes Palestinian statehood

France pledged to recognize Palestinian statehood on Thursday

France recognizes Palestinian statehood

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine, hoping to revive prospects for the increasingly moribund “two-state solution” and give a fresh push to efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip deepens. Macron’s move drew condemnation from Israel and the US. Some smaller European nations expressed support for France, but fellow EU powerhouse Germany said it will not follow suit.

