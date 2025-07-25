Graphic Truth: France recognizes Palestinian statehood

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine, hoping to revive prospects for the increasingly moribund “two-state solution” and give a fresh push to efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip deepens. Macron’s move drew condemnation from Israel and the US. Some smaller European nations expressed support for France, but fellow EU powerhouse Germany said it will not follow suit.