Hard Numbers: Starlink glitch hits Ukraine, Fake ambassador gets real cash in India, French president sues over “she’s a man” scandal, and more…

2.5: Ukraine’s military communications were down for 2.5 hours last night, during a global outage of Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals. Ukraine relies heavily on Starlink because of their resistance to Russian espionage and signal jamming. But that comes at a cost: a new report says that in 2022 Musk ordered the company to deactivate over 100 terminals during a pivotal Ukrainian counteroffensive.

52,095: Wait, you’ve never heard of the country of “Westarctica”? How about “Seborga”? Indian authorities have arrested a man who posed as an ambassador – replete with credentials and diplomatic license plates – from both fictional states. His grift? Scamming people for money in exchange for fake jobs abroad. As part of the raid, authorities recovered $52,095 in cash from the bogus embassy he ran on the outskirts of New Delhi.

22: French President Emmanuel Macron is suing rightwing commentator Candace Owens for 22 counts of defamation for peddling a conspiracy theory that his wife, Brigitte Macron, is a man. The couple has reportedly asked Owens to stop making the claim for around a year. Owens calls their lawsuit a “desperate public relations strategy.” Is the French president about to learn the meaning of L’effet Barbara Streisand?

20: At least 20 are dead after gunmen opened fire on a village in the central Nigerian state of Riyom. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but violence in neighbouring Benue state has surged recently , as local herders and farmers compete for limited land and water resources.