Hard Numbers: Fleeing Mozambique, Trump’s fine, Tremor rescues, Haiti death toll, Journalist freed

170,000: Donald Trump's legal team on Wednesday sought to delay sentencing in his hush-money trial, due Thursday, arguing that a felony conviction would harm the incoming president. Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying records related to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, each punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000, for a possible total of $170,000. The judge has said he will not impose jail time.
400: More than 400 people have been rescued after a powerful earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, flattening villages and destroying infrastructure. Scores were killed, and nearly 200 remain missing. The epicentre of Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 quake was in Tingri, about 50 miles north of Mount Everest, where no avalanches were reported.
5,600: The UN reported that5,600 people have been killed in Haiti over the past year as gang violence escalated to unprecedented levels, including a voodoo-related massacre of 200 people in December in Port-au-Prince. A Kenyan-led peacekeeping squad has so far failed to contain the violence, and armed groups still control 85% of the capital.