Hard Numbers: Gunman kills four at Michigan Mormon church, China launches rival tech visa, Adams bows out of NYC mayor race, Europe edges out US in golf tournament

A gunman killed four people at a Mormon church in Michigan, United States, on Sunday morning., the 40-year-old suspect, crashed his car into the church before entering the place of worship and opening fire on the congregants. The building was also set ablaze. Law enforcement killed Sanford at the scene. His motives are not yet known.

100,000: Following the Trump administration’s implementation of a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas – which are meant for high- skilled foreign workers – China will launch its own rival “K Visa” for people with STEM skills. Critics of the H1-B visa system say it allows firms to pass over qualified US candidates. Supporters say it attracts the world’s best talent and that without it, high-skilled workers will simply go elsewhere. China is now testing that thesis in real time.

5: New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended his re-election bid amid scandals, sagging polls, and loss of campaign funding. His exit, five weeks before Election Day, reshapes the race led by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needing to consolidate opposition.