Hard Numbers: Gunman kills four at Michigan Mormon church, China launches rival tech visa, Adams bows out of NYC mayor race, Europe edges out US in golf tournament

100,000: Following the Trump administration’s implementation of a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas – which are meant for high- skilled foreign workers – China will launch its own rival “K Visa” for people with STEM skills. Critics of the H1-B visa system say it allows firms to pass over qualified US candidates. Supporters say it attracts the world’s best talent and that without it, high-skilled workers will simply go elsewhere. China is now testing that thesis in real time.
5: New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended his re-election bid amid scandals, sagging polls, and loss of campaign funding. His exit, five weeks before Election Day, reshapes the race led by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needing to consolidate opposition.
2: Despite a roaring US fightback, Europe held on and defeated the Americans in the Ryder Cup – a biannual golf contest between the US and Europe – by two points on Sunday on Long Island, New York, winning 15-13. The Irishman Shane Lowry holed the putt that sealed the trophy. It was only the third time the visiting team has won in the last 14 contests. One of the main storylines was the conduct of the American fans, who created a hostile atmosphere – some believe they crossed a line.