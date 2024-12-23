Hard Numbers: Matt Gaetz loved drugs and sex in Congress, Biden commutes death sentences, A deadly year for journalists, Italy’s magnificent mosaics shine again

20: A leaked draft of the House of Representatives’ ethics report on former member Matt Gaetz showed he paid for drugs and sex at least 20 times while in office, including with a 17 year old girl while he was 35. Gaetz denies the report and is suing to prevent its formal release, but the allegations within were severe enough to derail his nomination to be Donald Trump’s Attorney General.

37: On Monday, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 out of the 40 federal prisoners on death row to life in prison in another major act of clemency as he approaches the end of his term. The three prisoners who did not receive commutation were responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting, and the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

104: At least 104 journalists died while on duty this year, with the majority, 55, killed in Gaza. An astounding 10% of journalists working in the enclave have lost their lives since Israel invaded, while the rest work in appalling and dangerous conditions. Nearly ten times as many journalists died in Gaza as in the next deadliest countries, Lebanon and Pakistan, where six journalists each were killed on the job.