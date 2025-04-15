Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hump day recommendations, April 16, 2025

Read: Babel by R.F. Kuang is a masterful blend of dark academia and magical realism, exploring the power of language, colonialism, and resistance through the eyes of Robin Swift, a Chinese orphan raised to serve the British Empire through translation. Set in an alternate 1800s Oxford, this richly-researched standalone novel feels uncannily real, challenging readers to question the role of language in shaping history. Kuang’s storytelling is both epic and intimate — a spellbinding love letter to etymology that doesn’t shy away from the brutal truths of empire. I can’t stop babelling about how much I liked it. – Riley

Watch: “Industry.” Has all this news about “stock trades” and “bond markets” got you hunkering for a show about finance? Look no further than this hit BBC series, which is now three seasons deep (with a fourth inbound). It follows an American near-graduate who runs into a morass of personal and professional issues — some of which are of her own making — as she gets to grips with her career at Pierpoint, a fictional investment bank based in the very non-fictional London. Come for the hastily-cinched deals, stay for the niche football (ahem, soccer) trivia. – Zac

Latest Videos

GZERO North

Special interview: Canadians head to the polls — and into the Trump vortex

Trump’s inaction on wrongful deportation may spark constitutional crisis
World

Trump’s inaction on wrongful deportation may spark constitutional crisis

How Ukraine feels about negotiating with Russia
GZERO World Clips

How Ukraine feels about negotiating with Russia

Can the US win by undoing globalization?
Quick Take

Can the US win by undoing globalization?

Will Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Will Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine?

Will Trump pressure Putin for a Ukraine ceasefire?
Ian Explains

Will Trump pressure Putin for a Ukraine ceasefire?