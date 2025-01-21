Menu Icon
Hump day recommendations, Jan. 22, 2025: Vampires, monarchs, and beaches

Watch: “Nosferatu.I am usually not one for horror films, but I make an exception for Robert Eggers. This beautifully shot remake of the archetypal vampire film recontextualizes the original German expressionist masterpiece to focus much more on Ellen’s agency, highlighting the ambiguity of her sexual relationship with the dark lord Nosferatu. As always, Eggers nails the period outfits and sets, but his real genius comes in setting the mood — a creeping sense of dread and doom. — Matt

Meet: The Monarchist. The controversial one-time blogger and intellectual Curtis Yarvin thinks democracy is a sham and that countries should be run by monarchs who act like CEOs. Hear him out, because he’s influential in right-wing and tech circles these days, and his work has been cited approvingly by none other than Vice President JD Vance. Whether you agree with him or not, his ideas and ambitions are worth understanding. This lengthy New York Times interview with him is a good place to start. – Alex

Listen: The Beaches are a queer indie all-girl band from my hometown of Toronto whose smart lyrics and cool vibe have propelled them to stardom both in Canada and around the world. This article details their rise to fame and how a catchy breakup song (uploaded to TikTok, of course) became the key to their success – and made the lead singer’s ex famous as well. Check out their latest single, “Jocelyn,” here. – Tasha

