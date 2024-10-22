Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump Day Recommendations Oct. 22, 2024
Read: “Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman's Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue,” by Sonia Purnell. Imagine being a young English woman with the respected ear of Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II. Then you go on to know, love, and frolic (often) and work with powerful men involved in nearly every pivotal geopolitical moment and scandal until your death five decades later. Was Harriman scandalous? You bet. A brilliant feminist? Jury’s still out. A cunning political operative? You decide. I loved this book, and I think you might too. — Tracy
Watch: “The Apprentice.”This Donald Trump biopic came out just weeks before Election Day. It’s an attempt to examine the forces and experiences that molded the former president as we know him today, particularly Roy Cohn, the influential lawyer who mentored Trump when he was younger. While some aspects of the movie are based on actual events, it’s still a fictional depiction of Trump at the end of the day. Trump has made it clear he’s not happy about the movie, calling the people who made it “HUMAN SCUM.” Though reviews are mixed, this film definitely has people talking, and I’d say it’s worth two hours of your time. — John
Read: “Byzantium: The Surprising Life of a Medieval Empire” by Judith Herrin. Quick, when did the Roman Empire fall? All of you who said 476 CE need to read this magnificently accessible and thrilling history of the Eastern Roman (aka Byzantine) Empire, which outlasted its Western twin by a millennium. Herrin takes a unique approach, cutting through the… well, the Byzantine nature of the history of the emperors in the east and forgoing chronological order to focus on specific themes. You’ll learn about the establishment of great Constantinople, the rise of Christianity as the state religion, its intensely violent iconoclastic conflict, and the empire’s many near-death experiences with Muslim invaders and civil wars. Pick it up today! — Matt