Hump day recommendations, Sept. 4, 2024
Watch: “Man on Wire.” Now 75, Phillipe Petit continues events to mark the 50th anniversary of his famous windy-day tightrope walk between New York’s two World Trade Center towers. The 2008 film “Man on Wire” detailed both the terrifying logistics and high emotions of that day in 1974. It was not just a brilliant documentary. In my opinion, it was the best film in any category released that year. – Willis
Watch: “Revolution of Our Times.” Hong Kong marked a dark milestone this week as a court wrapped up the trial of nearly four dozen leaders of the 2019-2020 protest movement against the encroaching authoritarianism from the mainland. Hong Kong’s democracy is dead, and this film provides a shattering, up-close perspective on how it perished. – Matt
Watch: “Chimp Crazy.” This docuseries is wild in every sense of the word. It focuses on a woman completely obsessed with chimpanzees — and her fight against PETA and law enforcement over one particular primate. It is bizarre, shocking, and entertaining. And you’ll probably learn a lot about the politics and laws surrounding exotic animals in the US while watching it. — JohnRead: “War Is Draining Ukraine’s Male-Dominated Work Force. Enter the Women.” This article shows all the ways women are stepping up to keep Ukraine’s economy afloat during the war. An important and interesting read. — Riley