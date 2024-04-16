We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Humpday Recommendations 04/16/2024
WATCH: “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th,” a new documentary debuting this week on HBO and Max that revisits the deadliest act of domestic terror committed on US soil. Executive produced by Katie Couric, it examines the influences and ideology that led Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols to bomb a federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people including 19 children, and the political extremism that still exists in America today. – Tony Maciulis
Watch:“Civil War” If you read my review on this movie, which imagines what a civil war would look like in the not-too-distant future in the US, then you already know that I had a lot of problems with it. But I still found it very thought-provoking and think it’s worth seeing. It definitely strikes a nerve at a precarious moment for US democracy. – John
Listen: September. Here’s a test. Click this link and see if you can remain completely motionless – every muscle relaxed but still – for the 3 minutes and 35 seconds it takes to listen to this song. Better yet, clear some space and move as you choose. Happy Wednesday. #EW&F -- WillisListen: Maggie Rogers’ OG Tiny Desk Concert If you aren’t on the Maggie Rogers train yet, her third album is the stop to hop on at. It's folkier than she’s been in the past, while maintaining her killer lyricism. However, it inspired me to look back at her first visit to NPR. Worth a listen. –Riley