Abortion and citizenship dominate ballot initiative successes

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 made abortion one of the marquee issues of this campaign season, and in 10 states, the issue showed up as ballot initiatives. In Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and New York, voters chose to guarantee reproductive freedom, while in Florida, the measure – which needed 60% to pass – failed with 57% of the vote. As of time of writing, similar amendments in Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and Nevada were too close to call, somewhat surprising in the conservative leaning states. In South Dakota, meanwhile, voters look set to reject a right to abortion.

The other big winners were a series of somewhat farcical measures that sought to make US citizenship a requirement to vote. Eagle-eyed readers will know that citizenship is already a requirement to vote, and in Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, the approved changes are all but totally symbolic. In Iowa, however, the citizenship measure that passed also allowed 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections if they will be 18 by the time of the general election.

Finally, the District of Columbia made uncharacteristic news by overwhelmingly passing a measure that allows independents to vote in primaries and established a ranked-choice system — common in Europe, but new to the US scene.