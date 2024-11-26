Menu Icon
“Fight to the end:” Islamabad on edge after day of violent protests

Security force personnel walk as smoke billows from tear gas shells fired to prevent an anti-government protest by supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024

REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through numerous barricades and clashed with police in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, leaving at least six people — two civilians and four security officers — dead. Led by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, protesters occupied D-Chowk, a large square in the city center, for several hours before retreating at dusk.

Bibi said the protests would continue until her husband — currently serving a three-year sentence on corruption charges he denies — was released. Khan, for his part, has urged supporters to “fight to the end” on social media. But on Wednesday, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said the demonstrations were “temporarily suspended” owing to “government brutality.”

It’s unclear where the protesters, many of whom came to the capital in large convoys, went as they dispersed on Tuesday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who’s been in discussions with protest leaders, said he had suggested areas on the outskirts of Islamabad where protest rallies could be held as a compromise.

Despite the pause, more violence seems likely in the days ahead, and the government has invoked its power to deploy the army to quell public unrest. Naqvisaid police were “showing restraint” with protesters but warned that they were authorized to use deadly force if demonstrators again tried to cross into central Islamabad. Khan’s PTI claimed police had already used live rounds against protesters and that 12 of them had been injured.

imran khanprotestsislamabadbushra bibipolitical prisonerspakistan

