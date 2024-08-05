We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
How can calm be restored in Bangladesh?
Bangladesh faces an uncertain future after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and fled the country amid deadly mass protests. The demonstrations came as Hasina increasingly faced allegations of authoritarianism and sharp criticism from top human rights groups.
She referred to the protesters as “terrorists,” and the demonstrations were met with deadly force by security forces. The student-led protests began over quotas for government jobs but morphed into a broader movement against Hasina, who won a fourth term in January in an election that was boycotted by the opposition.
What happens next? Army Chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, who announced Hasina’s resignation, says an interim government will be formed in the days to come.
Zaman is calling for calm. “I promise you all, we will bring justice to all the murders and injustice. We request you to have faith in the army of the country,” he said in a message to the public. “Please don't go back to the path of violence and please return to non-violent and peaceful ways.”
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer applauded the “brave protestors” in a tweet on Monday and called for elections to be held in the near future. “It’s critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly,” Schumer wrote. The White House also emphasized the need for the formation of a “democratic and inclusive” interim government. We’ll be watching to see if the interim government, once formed, takes steps toward new elections.
GZERO’s very own MD Khan, who has family members in Bangladesh who have seen the protests firsthand, says “people are excited but nervous” about what comes next and there is concern that “what should be a new Bangladesh can quickly turn into mob rule” unless level-headed leaders take charge, unite the people, and put political ambitions aside.