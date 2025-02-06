India appeases Trump, but will it avoid trade war?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country will crack down on illegal migration to the United States. The announcement, which came before Modi’s meeting next week with US President Donald Trump in Washington, is part of an effort to head off a possible trade war.

What moves is Modi making? Delhi has made a series of concessions in the past few weeks. On Saturday, it revised its tariff system , slashing levies on a broad range of imported US goods, from textiles to motorcycles , including Harley Davidsons, which Trump had repeatedly raised . Modi has also agreed to accept 18,000 Indian nationals currently on the US deportation list and to keep the US dollar as India’s trading currency. The US had a $45.7 billion trade deficit in goods and services with India in 2022.