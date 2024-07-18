Menu Icon
Is Biden ready to call it quits?

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

There are growing signs that President Joe Biden is opening up to the idea of quitting the 2024 race.

At the very least, he’s reportedly willing to hear people make the case for why he should drop out, and top Democrats privately believe Biden could step aside as early as this weekend.

Biden’s support is collapsing. Since the president’s disastrous debate performance, several prominent Democrats have questioned the viability of Biden’s campaign or publicly called on him to quit — with Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland the latest examples.

Reporting in recent days suggests that multiple leading Democrats have also privately warned Biden that he’s hurting the party’s chances and urged him to step aside, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Former President Barack Obama, who remains highly influential in the party, is reportedly worried Biden can’t win.

Biden has COVID at the moment — his diagnosis was announced late Wednesday — and is isolating in his Delaware home. We’ll be watching to see if the president ultimately buckles under the pressure, or if he’ll remain defiant in the face of the growing calls for him to exit the race.

