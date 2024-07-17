We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
DNC plans to lock in Biden’s nomination early.
After a few days of quiet following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the campaign by some Democrats to get President Joe Biden to step aside picked up steam again on Wednesday, as Rep. Adam Schiff, running for the US Senate in California, said he has “serious concerns” about Biden’s ability to win in November.
But the Democratic National Committee seems unmoved – in fact, the DNC is now reportedly planning to lock in President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee early, via a virtual vote during the first week of August. That would be two weeks before the start of the party convention, when the official nomination typically occurs. The convention’s rules committee is set to hold a meeting on the matter on Friday, and will reportedly finalize the plan next week.
Several top Democrats, Democratic donors, and mainstream newspapers have suggested Biden should step aside since his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, opening up party splits at a time when the Republican party, by contrast, looks strikingly unified behind the candidacy of Donald Trump. Nearly two thirds of democrats said they want Biden to withdraw in a recent AP-NORC poll.
We’ll be watching to see if more top Democrats join Schiff, and whether the DNC is able to prevent a wider split in the party over this issue.