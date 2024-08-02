We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Kamala Harris secures the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination
It was a tight race … just kidding. Harris ran unopposed, an outcome that was unsurprising after her main potential competitors, like Gov. Gavin Newsom andGov. Gretchen Whitmer, were among the first to endorse her. Even oddball candidates like Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who ran a long-shot Democratic presidential campaign in 2020, suspended her campaign after threatening only briefly to throw her hat in the ring.