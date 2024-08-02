Menu Icon
everything is political

Kamala Harris secures the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

​Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) campaigning at South Church.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) campaigning at South Church.

(Photo by Keiko Hiromi/AFLO)
It’s official! Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegates to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination, according to the Democratic National Committee chair overseeing the roll call voting. The nomination makes Harris the first Black woman and first Asian American to earn the top spot on a major party’s ticket.

It was a tight race … just kidding. Harris ran unopposed, an outcome that was unsurprising after her main potential competitors, like Gov. Gavin Newsom andGov. Gretchen Whitmer, were among the first to endorse her. Even oddball candidates like Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who ran a long-shot Democratic presidential campaign in 2020, suspended her campaign after threatening only briefly to throw her hat in the ring.

All Harris needs now is a VP. She is planning to meet with finalists for the position this weekend, with the expectation that she will announce her choice by the beginning of next week. Potential picks Gov. Josh Shapiro and Gov. Andy Beshear have both canceled events to be available for those conversations. For more about all of the likely contenders for her VP, read our wrap up here.
2024 presidential electiondncdemocratic national conventionkamala harris

