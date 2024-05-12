Menu Icon
Lithuanians decide on dual citizenship

A man casts his vote during a presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania May 12, 2024.

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

On Sunday, Lithuania held both a presidential election and a referendum on dual citizenship, an issue that has divided the Baltic nation of 2.2 million people since its independence from the Soviet Union 34 years ago.

Current President Gitanas Nauseda is favored to win against seven other contenders, including Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. While the candidates broadly agree on defense, they diverge on other issues, including Lithuania’s relations with China and same sex unions. No candidate is expected to get a majority, and a runoff will likely be held on May 26.

The presidential race – and the referendum – take on heightened significance sinceover half of Lithuanians fear a Russian attack if Moscow wins its war against Ukraine. Lithuaniabanned most forms of dual citizenship after the country declared independence from the former Soviet Union in 1990. While the Russian-speaking population in Lithuania is relatively small, few Lithuanians support granting Russian citizens dual nationality.

To allay those fears,only 47 “Lithuania-friendly” countries would meet the criteria for dual citizenship under the proposed law, including EU, NATO, and OECD member states. Along with Russia, citizens of Argentina and South Africa would be excluded. Dual citizens living abroad would not be eligible for benefits and would have to complete military service.

The advantage of dual citizenship would be to maintain engagement with the roughly 1,000 Lithuanians who currently renounce their nationality each year. Lithuania has substantial diasporas in Canada, Brazil, Russia, and the United States, which alone is home to 600,000 former Lithuanian citizens, equivalent to about a quarter of Lithuania’s total population.
