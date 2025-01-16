Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Poland sounds the Russia cyber alarm

​Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski speaks during a press conference.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski speaks during a press conference.

SOPA images via Reuters
Senior Writer
Poland’s Krzysztof Gawkowski, deputy premier in charge of digital affairs, warned this week that Russia is waging a “cyberwar” against his country. Poland, he said, was “the most frequently attacked country in Europe” by Russia’s spy services. That’s not surprising, given the long history of Russian-Polish enmity, but there are plenty of other governments that share Poland’s indignation.

Georgia, a former Soviet republic that’s now independent, has facedpolitical crisis and social unrest over claims that Russia is manipulating its politics. Romania was forced to void an election result andrerun the vote late last year on similar charges of Russian meddling.

The charge isn’t new. Ukraine’sOrange Revolution (2004-05) began in response to an election result that protesters asserted had been determined by Vladimir Putin. And the charges of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential race made headlines, though there was no evidence the Russians were successful enough to determine the outcome.

Today, Europeans are particularly on edge, because new elections are coming in both Germany and the Czech Republic. Russia has suffered more than700,000 casualties in Ukraine, according to US officials. Its ability to wage conventional war has sustained enormous damage. All the more reason, European officials fear, for Russia to use cyber strikes and sabotage attacks to pressure their governments to cut their backing for Ukraine.
russiarussian meddlingelection meddlingdisinformationmisinformationeupoland

Latest Videos

Puppet Regime

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?
Analysis

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation
Europe

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"
Analysis

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser
Analysis

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push
World

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push