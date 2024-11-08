Police and soldiers vs. protesters in Mozambique

In Mozambique, the opposition has accused the ruling FRELIMO party of stealing the country’s Oct. 9 election, and protests have since led to violence . Human Rights Watch, a nongovernmental watchdog, says that confrontations between demonstrators and police so far have killed at least 18 people. On Thursday, police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Maputo, the country’s capital.

The published results of the election found that FRELIMO’s Daniel Chapo won nearly 71% of the vote. His main opponent, independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, was given 20.3%, and opposition party RENAMO’s candidate, Ossufo Momade, came in third with 5.8%.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned on Wednesday that police and soldiers patrolling the streets of Maputo may be increasing tensions to dangerous levels. “The police must refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and ensure that they manage protests in line with Mozambique’s international human rights obligations,” Türk said.

Fearing the spread of unrest, South Africa has closed, partially reopened, and then reclosed its border with Mozambique this week.