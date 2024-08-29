South Korea’s climate verdict: A catalyst for worldwide legal action

<section><h2> GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Aug. 30, 2024</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">Where did Israel launch a major operation this week?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Nigeria’s president angered many of his countrymen this week by spending $100 million on what?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Australia is cutting the number of which of these next year?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The Paralympic Games are in <a href="https://www.gzeromedia.com/news/hard-numbers/hard-numbers-paralympic-games-open-in-paris-slovaks-re-up-their-air-defenses-ethiopias-electrifying-news-mexicos-coalition-close-to-supermajority">full swing</a> this week in Paris, where more than 4,400 athletes with disabilities are competing in over 500 events. When and where was the first incarnation of the Paralympic Games held?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Who did Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet with briefly in Beijing this week?</p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>