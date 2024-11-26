Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Sweden wants to inspect a suspicious Chinese ship

A view of the anchor of the Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, in the sea of Kattegat, near the City of Grenaa in Jutland, Denmark, on Nov. 20, 2024.

A view of the anchor of the Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, in the sea of Kattegat, near the City of Grenaa in Jutland, Denmark, on Nov. 20, 2024.

Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Senior Writer
On Nov. 17 and 18, two underwater Baltic Sea communications cables – one connecting Sweden with Lithuania and the other Finland with Germany – were cut under suspicious circumstances. Many in Europe initially suspected deliberate sabotage by Russia, but a preliminary investigation found that a Chinese cargo ship had passed through the Baltic Sea near each cable around the time they were severed.

A year ago, you’ll recall that another Chinese-flagged vesseldragged an anchor that damaged an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

This latest Chinese vessel is now anchored in international waters between Sweden and Denmark, and Swedish authorities, without leveling any accusation, have requested that the ship enter Swedish waters and welcome inspectors on board to investigate. It remains unclear whether the Chinese ship will comply.

This episode comes at a time of heightened alert for Russian sabotage attacks on European infrastructure in response to EU support for Ukraine. In particular, Russian involvement is suspected in a number of fires and mail bombs across the continent.

cablecable cutscable cuttingchinese shipcommunicationssabotagebaltic sea

Latest Videos

Europe

Leaders of Poland, Nordic & Baltic countries affirm strong support for Ukraine

Trump wants to be the one to end the Ukraine war, but at what cost?
GZERO World Clips

Trump wants to be the one to end the Ukraine war, but at what cost?

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"
GZERO World Clips

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?
GZERO AI Video

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return
Quick Take

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world