Syria seeks sanction relief

Diplomats and foreign ministers from 17 Arab and EU states convened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to discuss the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria, originally imposed during the rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad. Removing the sanctions is key to reconstruction efforts for Damascus but will hinge on the new government’s ability to guarantee human rights in the country.

After the meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advocated maintaining sanctions against Assad’s allies but alleviating restrictions that affect the general population. Baerbock also pledged an additional $51.2 million in aid for essential services. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also announced a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Jan. 27 to discuss further relief measures.

As for the US, while it has not lifted sanctions, last week it issued a six-month exemption for certain transactions with Syrian governing institutions to expedite humanitarian assistance.