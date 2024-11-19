The Trump dance is taking over sports

Is it a political statement or just a fun dance? Either way, the “Trump dance” is spreading across the sports world like wildfire.

Multiple US athletes — from NFL players to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones — have all been seen busting out President-elect Donald Trump’s signature moves in the wake of his election win. British golfer Charley Hull was also recently seen doing the dance .

The Trump dance, which doesn’t take much effort and is really more of a shimmy, involves a gentle sway of the hips while repeatedly fist-pumping. Trump was first seen doing it years ago at rallies.

Christian Pulisic, captain of the US men’s national soccer team, became the latest pro athlete to do the Trump dance after scoring a goal against Jamaica in a 4-2 victory on Monday night.