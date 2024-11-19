Menu Icon
everything is political

The Trump dance is taking over sports

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump dances accompanied by Melania Trump, after speaking following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

Senior Writer
Is it a political statement or just a fun dance? Either way, the “Trump dance” is spreading across the sports world like wildfire.

Multiple US athletes — from NFL players to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones — have all been seen busting out President-elect Donald Trump’s signature moves in the wake of his election win. British golfer Charley Hull was also recently seen doing the dance.

The Trump dance, which doesn’t take much effort and is really more of a shimmy, involves a gentle sway of the hips while repeatedly fist-pumping. Trump was first seen doing it years ago at rallies.

Christian Pulisic, captain of the US men’s national soccer team, became the latest pro athlete to do the Trump dance after scoring a goal against Jamaica in a 4-2 victory on Monday night.

“Well obviously that’s the Trump dance,” Pulisic said when asked about his celebration, but he maintained that it was “not a political dance” and he was just having “a bit of fun.”

