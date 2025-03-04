Ukraine offers partial ceasefire in wake of US military aid suspension

Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country was prepared to release Russian prisoners of war, halt all long-range drone and missile strikes on Russian targets, and declare an immediate naval ceasefire — if Russia agrees to do the same. Russia has not responded to the offer, which came a day after Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine. The US president said he wouldn’t resume aid until felt the country had demonstrated its commitment to the peace process.

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that he remains optimistic about securing a mineral agreement with Ukraine, despite the deal appearing dead in the water following Zelensky and Trump’s meeting on Friday.

Without the restoration of US military aid to Ukraine, the country could continue fighting with current stockpiles and weapons flows – potentially until the summer – but will become progressively weaker as supplies dwindle.

Meanwhile, Europe is stepping up efforts to continue to support Ukraine and secure itself as the US withdraws. Following the US suspending Ukraine aid, European Commission Presidenton Tuesday unveiled a historic $847 billion defense plan, including $158 billion in loans for member countries to use for rearmament and to procure weapons for Ukraine , one of the biggest defense packages in EU history.

During President Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night, he said he had received a letter from Zelensky earlier in the day that said “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.” Trump said he appreciated the letter and that he had received “strong signals” from Russia “that they are ready for peace.”