At a meeting at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base on Thursday, US Department of Defense Secretaryaddressed the Ukraine Defense Contact Group for the final time. In front of the coalition of more than 50 nations that provide support for Ukraine, Austin promised $500 million in new military aid and called for steadfast support — even as political winds in Washington signal that America’s assistance could soon run dry.

In anticipation, European members have created eight subgroups, known as capability coalitions, each of which is focused on ensuring that critical military technologies — like long-range missiles, drones, and ammunition — continue to be provided even without US leadership.