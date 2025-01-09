Menu Icon
Ukraine’s support system splinters

Zelensky and Austin, Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Germany

DPA / Picture Alliance
Writer and Reporter
At a meeting at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base on Thursday, US Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed the Ukraine Defense Contact Group for the final time. In front of the coalition of more than 50 nations that provide support for Ukraine, Austin promised $500 million in new military aid and called for steadfast support — even as political winds in Washington signal that America’s assistance could soon run dry.

In anticipation, European members have created eight subgroups, known as capability coalitions, each of which is focused on ensuring that critical military technologies — like long-range missiles, drones, and ammunition — continue to be provided even without US leadership.

But Austin is the architect of the coalition, and his absence will leave a void that may not be filled. The meeting comes less than two weeks before Donald Trump takes office, and the president-elect opposed sending further Ukraine aid on the campaign trail and has promised to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict “on day one” of his administration. Meanwhile, in Europe, rightward-shifting governments are showing less interest in the war and importing record amounts of liquified natural gas from Russia, while Ukraine is struggling to keep up its troop numbers and losing ground.

ukraine aidukraine

